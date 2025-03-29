© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fallon: "Will we still need humans?"
Gates: "Not for most things. We'll decide ... There will be some things that we reserve for ourselves, but in terms of making things and moving things and growing food, over time those will be basically solved problems."
Source @Real World News
