Satanists Anton Lavey and Alister Crowely's Last Words
The People Of The Qur'an
The People Of The Qur'an
19 followers
1
171 views • 2 days ago

When you die as a good Person then Allah swt says this in the Quran Chapter 42 Verses 

30. Verily, those who say: "Our Lord is Allah (Alone)," on them The Angels will descend (at the time of their death) (saying): "Fear not, nor grieve! But receive the glad tidings of Paradise which you have been promised!

31. "We have been your friends in the life of this world and are (so) in the Hereafter. Therein you shall have (all) that your inner-selves desire, and therein you shall have (all) for which you ask for.

32. "An entertainment from (Allah), the Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful."

This is what happens when Evil people die

Allah says, if you witnessed the angels capturing the souls of the disbelievers, you would witness a tremendous, terrible, momentous and awful matter,

Quran Chapter 47 Verse 27

And if you could see when the angels take away the souls of those who disbelieve at death; they smite their faces and their backs,

Chapter 6 verse 93,

And if you could but see when the wrongdoers are in the agonies of death, while the angels are stretching forth their hands saying: "Deliver your souls!''


Keywords
angelsquransatanistanton laveyalister crowely
