VIOLENT TORNADO OUTBREAK: HOUSES LEVELED IN IOWA!! CLOSE RANGE VIDEO

🌪️🌪️🌪️





THIS IS REALLY GOOD TORNADO FOOTAGE BY STORM CHASER STEPHEN JONES. UP CLOSE & PERSONAL





😲😲😲





PROVERBS 3:5-6

5 Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding;

6 in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.

✝️✝️✝️