Judith Curry: Relax, there is no climate emergency!

Judith Curry graduated cum laude from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science degree in geography. She then earned a Ph.D. in geophysical sciences from the University of Chicago. Her research interests include hurricanes, remote sensing, atmospheric modeling, polar climates, air-sea interactions, climate models, and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles for atmospheric research. She was a member of the National Research Council's Climate Research Committee and has published over a hundred scientific papers and co-edited several major works in climate science. Curry served on the NASA Advisory Council Earth Science Subcommittee whose mission was to provide advice and recommendations to NASA on issues of program priorities and policy. She was also a member of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Working Group from 2004 to 2009, a member of the National Academies Space Studies Board from 2004 to 2007, and a member of the National Academies Climate Research Group from 2003 to 2006. Dr. Curry retired from her university position in 2017, partly because of what she described as "anti-skeptic bias", which she attributed to the political nature of climate science, and that’s part of what she talks to Luis Razo about today – the very tricky relationship between science and politics. Curry's academic page: https://curry.eas.gatech.edu/ Curry's web page: https://judithcurry.com/



