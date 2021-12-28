© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The capture of Hawai'i, Australia, New Zealand, etc. by Freemasons.
Follow
1
Share
Report
405 views • December 28, 2021
Check it out he explains about the capture of Hawai'i by Freemasons. This clip is only part of the explanation of what happened in Hawai'i.
It's a vid taken from a Quantum Grammar video on YouTube (with September in the title?) by Plenipotentiary Judge and Grandmaster Mason David-Wynn :Miller who claims to have broken the math code on master masonry and worked representing the Hawaiian natives, working through the history of the legal scams on the island that brought it under Masonic rule
It's a vid taken from a Quantum Grammar video on YouTube (with September in the title?) by Plenipotentiary Judge and Grandmaster Mason David-Wynn :Miller who claims to have broken the math code on master masonry and worked representing the Hawaiian natives, working through the history of the legal scams on the island that brought it under Masonic rule
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.