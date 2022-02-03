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The Fed wants to TRANSFORM our financial system. Here's how.
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141 views • February 03, 2022
Glenn Beck.
In order for The Great Reset to work, Glenn explains, its proponents need massive amounts of money to pour into our financial institutions. So, the Fed has been working with our biggest banks at UNPRECEDENTED levels….1.6 TRILLION dollars per week kind of levels. Financial systems in the West are going to fundamentally change. In this clip, Glenn breaks down exactly how it’s being done and what’s coming next as a result…
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97igIEKqsEc
In order for The Great Reset to work, Glenn explains, its proponents need massive amounts of money to pour into our financial institutions. So, the Fed has been working with our biggest banks at UNPRECEDENTED levels….1.6 TRILLION dollars per week kind of levels. Financial systems in the West are going to fundamentally change. In this clip, Glenn breaks down exactly how it’s being done and what’s coming next as a result…
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97igIEKqsEc
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