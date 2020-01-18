"The Philosophy of Liberty" -- NEW MUSIC

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The brilliant animated video, "The Philosophy of Liberty," has been around for years, but I just recently finished completely redoing the music for it. This was written, arranged and recorded entirely on a Korg Kronos.
And I might as well use this opportunity to point out that if anyone wants to hire me to compose custom music for some other project, they can fling me an e-mail at "[email protected]".