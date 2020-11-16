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Vaccin à ARN ? Sérieusement ? Silvano Trotta
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15 views • November 16, 2020
16 novembre 2020 : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/vaccin:8
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Les Politiques défilent sur les Médias réclamant l'obligation d'un vaccin à ARN ! Alors qu'ils ne savent même pas de quoi ils parlent ! C'est un pur scandale d'Etat !
Sources :
https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta
https://nypost.com/2020/11/15/social-distancing-masks-necessary-after-getting-vaccine-fauci/?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&;utm_medium=SocialFlow&utm_source=NYPTwitter
https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4425
http://fortfairfieldjournal.com/ffj/2020/11042001a.html
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Les Politiques défilent sur les Médias réclamant l'obligation d'un vaccin à ARN ! Alors qu'ils ne savent même pas de quoi ils parlent ! C'est un pur scandale d'Etat !
Sources :
https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta
https://nypost.com/2020/11/15/social-distancing-masks-necessary-after-getting-vaccine-fauci/?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&;utm_medium=SocialFlow&utm_source=NYPTwitter
https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4425
http://fortfairfieldjournal.com/ffj/2020/11042001a.html
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