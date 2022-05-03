David Wilcock: The Culmination -- 4D Activation and Being a Spiritual Warrior

David has shared stunning "time loop" prophetic data in previous broadcasts.We will finalize and integrate this knowledge, and where we are now, in this show.As we move into the prophesied new Golden Age, we have the opportunity to make better decisions about how we treat ourselves and the planet.One of the biggest lessons has been that we all need to learn how to stand up to bullying. This may now literally determine whether or not we survive.David will share practical tools that can help you identify sticking points and trouble spots in your life, and find effective solutions that are for the betterment of all involved.We will review the most frequently-asked questions and an analysis of where we think the future is going, based upon the events at hand and the data from David's Nov-Dec 1999 time loop.Don't miss it!And be sure to sign up at thedisclosure.com to be a part of history in the making, as David and "Ben" come forward to reveal the secrets of anti-gravity and free energy -- and the company they have built to bring it out to the public!Check out The Disclosure Course Experience to go even deeper. Visit here to learn more: