DING DONG THE WARLOCK'S DEAD? NOT SO FAST....

THE PSYCHO MODUS OPERANDI SAYS OTHERWISE TOO
Netanyahu PRETENDS TO APOLOGISE to Qatar
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/c-ZYgkU8juE
Netanyahu Meets Kushner and Witkoff BEFORE meeting Trump
https://www.israelhayom.com/2025/09/29/one-dispute-remains-ahead-of-netanyahu-trump-meeting/
Netanyahu's "20 Point Plan" Trump pretended to force upon him
https://www.timesofisrael.com/full-text-trumps-comprehensive-plan-to-end-the-gaza-conflict/
Jerusalem Post - Ben-Gvir pushes terrorist death penalty bill
https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-868839
Beelzebub Smotrich https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-869001
More proof of Netanyahu gamesmanship https://tinyurl.com/yv3bujsw
Netanyahu claims Trump plan will allow IDF to remain in Gaza, rules out Palestinian statehood
https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/in-video-statement-netanyahu-claims-trump-plan-will-allow-idf-to-remain-in-gaza-rules-out-palestinian-statehood/
