Social Dynamics Secrets of Elite Socialites 🇧🇬 from "How to Be Cross Eyed"
Most of us have unattractive (or just plain sloppy) body language or verbal ticks that we aren’t aware of. These little bad communication habits that we aren’t really aware of really hold us back from thriving socially.Unless you have the time, money, or inclination to take acting classes or a social dynamics bootcamp it’s pretty difficult to identify weaknesses that could be doing damage to your communication game, be it in personal or business situations.


From my mémoire and lifehacking manifesto, How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection

