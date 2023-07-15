Margarita Simonyan on the failed assassination attempt on her life.

Margarita Simonyan offers her reaction to the attempted assassination attempt.

"There are things worse than death: shame is worse than death, betrayal, life with the feeling that you have done something irreparable, worse than death. I wish these guys, who are now under arrest, to understand this and that they have time in their lives to make amends for it all and try to build their lives in a new way,"

Together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Investigative Committee, the preparation by the Ukrainian special services of the murder of the chief editor of Rossiya Segodnya and RT Margarita Simonyan was prevented. In addition, the murder of Ksenia Sobchak was planned, - FSB.

➡️In Moscow and the Ryazan region, neo-Nazis from the Paragraph-882 group were detained, who carried out intelligence at the addresses of work and residence of journalists;

➡️A Kalashnikov assault rifle with cartridges, rubber truncheons, knives, brass knuckles and handcuffs were confiscated from the detainees;

➡️The detainees confirmed that they were preparing assassination attempts on the instructions of the SBU for a reward of 1.5 million rubles for each murder.





