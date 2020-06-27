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Violence, Shootings, Rape and Murder is how the world is seeing CHOP and every mayor city in America
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271 views • June 27, 2020
In this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we Talk about what’s going on in major, Democrat ruled, cities all throughout the United States and why it’s wise to be prepared for any kind of scenario!
What would you do in this situation? Listen to the podcast for my advice!
Always Ready!
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Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
———————————————————————
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
What would you do in this situation? Listen to the podcast for my advice!
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
———————————————————————
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
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