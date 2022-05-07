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Russian Military Destroys Ukrainian S-300 System With Smerch Heavy Rockets
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422 views • May 07, 2022
The Russian military has successfully destroyed an S-300 long-range air-defense system of Kiev forces with heavy artillery rockets.

On May 6, Russian sources shared a video of the rocket strike that destroyed a transporter erector launcher (TEL), of the 5P85D or the 5P85S type, and a 5N63S fire control radar which are associated with Ukraine’s ageing S-300PS systems.

The S-300 system was reportedly targeted with the BM-30 Smerch heavy multiple rocket launcher (MRL), which has an effective firing range of 70 to 90 kilometers. The MRL fires 300 mm high explosive fragmentation, cluster or mine laying rockets.

Ukraine restored several Soviet-made S-300PS, S-300PT and S-300V systems to service after 2014 in a bid to improve its air defense capabilities. However, many of these systems were damaged, destroyed or captured in the first few weeks of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

After the start of the Russian special military operation, Kiev forces received some air-defense systems from its Western allies. In April, Slovakia sent its only S-300PMU long-range air-defense system to Ukraine. However, it was quickly targeted by the Russian military.

According to the most recent briefing by the Russian Ministry of Defense, Kiev forces have lost at least 291 short, medium and long-range air-defense system since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

Kiev’s Western allies have been working nonstop to rebuild the air defense capabilities of Kiev forces. However, their efforts have been meaningless, so far.

Mirrored - South Front
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south frontsmerchheavy rocketsbm-30
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