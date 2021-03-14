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광야의 소리 6,529(21-3-2-1-4부새벽)"안식일은 사람을 위하여 있는 것이요 사람이 안식일을 위하여 있는 것이 아니니 이러므로 인자는 안식일에도 주인이니라"막2:27-28
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0 view • March 14, 2021
Mar 2:27 또 가라사대 안식일은 사람을 위하여 있는 것이요 사람이 안식일을 위하여 있는 것이 아니니
Mar 2:28 이러므로 인자는 안식일에도 주인이니라
Mar 2:28 이러므로 인자는 안식일에도 주인이니라
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