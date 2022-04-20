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Tartaria pt2 ANCIENT DEFORESTATION AND BABYLON / Tartaria Exposed!:
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1098 views • April 20, 2022
Tartaria pt2 ANCIENT DEFORESTATION AND BABYLON / Tartaria Exposed!:
We cover the recent deforestation of Ireland and Britain and the effect that this had on magic. The trees inspired us in many ways through spirit, music, and wisdom. This music developed into a magical language that allowed the user to obtain a magical consciousness.
Tartaria Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBxA9BJFlqk&;list=PL8JjCqKJPk8o-X2nySW3KBEbvD483HSqV
TARTARIA Explained! pt1: The Irish Connection
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBxA9BJFlqk
Tartaria pt2 ANCIENT DEFORESTATION AND BABYLON / Tartaria Exposed!:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79_2SqfVH_U
TARTARIA Explained! pt3/WHITE BALDING GIANTS in AMERICA/False History
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rplmGWiPYY&;t=10s&ab_channel=MindUnveiled
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rplmGWiPYY
TARTARIA Explained! pt4/ ANCIENT EMF TECHNOLOGY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZppsjioUANM
TARTARIA Explained! pt5: Air Travel, Oil Oligarchy, Titanic/Hindenburg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NH0lc_ScnzI
TARTARIA Explained! Pt6- Subterranean networks / The Underground Railroads and Buried Cities
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmygOvuKXlQ
TARTARIA Explained! pt7 : Classical Art, Petrifaction, Melted buildings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vW1R_RwOS_A
TARTARIA Explained! pt 8: Mind Control / ASYLUMS / Prisons / Colleges / Castles in America
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKNqXck7oAs&;ab_channel=MindUnveiled
We cover the recent deforestation of Ireland and Britain and the effect that this had on magic. The trees inspired us in many ways through spirit, music, and wisdom. This music developed into a magical language that allowed the user to obtain a magical consciousness.
Tartaria Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBxA9BJFlqk&;list=PL8JjCqKJPk8o-X2nySW3KBEbvD483HSqV
TARTARIA Explained! pt1: The Irish Connection
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBxA9BJFlqk
Tartaria pt2 ANCIENT DEFORESTATION AND BABYLON / Tartaria Exposed!:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79_2SqfVH_U
TARTARIA Explained! pt3/WHITE BALDING GIANTS in AMERICA/False History
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rplmGWiPYY&;t=10s&ab_channel=MindUnveiled
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rplmGWiPYY
TARTARIA Explained! pt4/ ANCIENT EMF TECHNOLOGY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZppsjioUANM
TARTARIA Explained! pt5: Air Travel, Oil Oligarchy, Titanic/Hindenburg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NH0lc_ScnzI
TARTARIA Explained! Pt6- Subterranean networks / The Underground Railroads and Buried Cities
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmygOvuKXlQ
TARTARIA Explained! pt7 : Classical Art, Petrifaction, Melted buildings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vW1R_RwOS_A
TARTARIA Explained! pt 8: Mind Control / ASYLUMS / Prisons / Colleges / Castles in America
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKNqXck7oAs&;ab_channel=MindUnveiled
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