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Emotional Aromatherapy and Blending Basics
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Benefits of Using Essential Oils in Emotional Aromatherapy
In our stressful, ever-changing world, there are many sources that can be used to manage emotions. So you might be wondering, “Why should I use aromatherapy to manage my emotions?" Emotional aromatherapy is the targeted use of natural, pure, carefully formulated essential oils from plants. Popularly used with essential oils today(although not necessary) when we understand how these oils work, we can begin to formulate our own personal, targeted formulas. and when we don't have oils available we can always collect our own. But for now let's learn how to use these precious gems for the emotional boost and lift they are historically know to produce. Some things to think about:
• They are natural
• They are safe substances that
• Less likely to produce harmful side effects
• Better for your health and body
• A great way to quickly alter your mood
• Immediate affects
• Inhale or apply topically
• Generate emotional response within the brain
• Use any time of day and in any location
• Practical right in the moment
• They are convenient
Many of the substances and sources we use to manage stress or deal with our emotions can end up hurting us in other ways. Using essential oils for mood management provides a safe and simple way to deal with complex emotions that are constantly changing. Manage your emotions while at work, home, school, or in practically any circumstance! Join our meetings and discuss this topic and more...
Learn more about essential oils: http://bit.ly/39ADuYw
In our stressful, ever-changing world, there are many sources that can be used to manage emotions. So you might be wondering, “Why should I use aromatherapy to manage my emotions?" Emotional aromatherapy is the targeted use of natural, pure, carefully formulated essential oils from plants. Popularly used with essential oils today(although not necessary) when we understand how these oils work, we can begin to formulate our own personal, targeted formulas. and when we don't have oils available we can always collect our own. But for now let's learn how to use these precious gems for the emotional boost and lift they are historically know to produce. Some things to think about:
• They are natural
• They are safe substances that
• Less likely to produce harmful side effects
• Better for your health and body
• A great way to quickly alter your mood
• Immediate affects
• Inhale or apply topically
• Generate emotional response within the brain
• Use any time of day and in any location
• Practical right in the moment
• They are convenient
Many of the substances and sources we use to manage stress or deal with our emotions can end up hurting us in other ways. Using essential oils for mood management provides a safe and simple way to deal with complex emotions that are constantly changing. Manage your emotions while at work, home, school, or in practically any circumstance! Join our meetings and discuss this topic and more...
Learn more about essential oils: http://bit.ly/39ADuYw
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