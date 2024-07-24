( 8 ) Housing Community Physical & Mental Health Services Nationwide Plan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Housing for the Homeless Portable Renewable Energy Community Facilities for California and the Global Community; building Homes, Schools, Offices, Emergency Medical units and Portable Farm's all operate on renewable energy. Resident homes will be completely furnished for family 5, surrounded by a Renewable Energy Global Community, complete with stores, school units, and recreational facilities.
(SARAP) Strategic Advantage Re-Development Aspirational Project Design Layout Presentation
The SARAP Centers Plan gives the homeless, not just the basic necessities of life, but also a hopeful life, with educational skills and job opportunities. SARAP Centers Communities a place to Live, Learn, Work and Grow in Peace.