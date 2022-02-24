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A.B.C. Ep 35: Symbolism and Spirituality
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11 views • February 24, 2022
Every system of spirituality employs symbolism and parable to communicate metaphysical meaning, many teaching the exact same lesson in a multiplicity of forms.
Thanks for listening!
~ Benjamin
* * * * *
Podcast, Books, Encyclopedia and MORE
~ https://www.BenjaminTheDreamWizard.com
Thanks for listening!
~ Benjamin
* * * * *
Podcast, Books, Encyclopedia and MORE
~ https://www.BenjaminTheDreamWizard.com
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