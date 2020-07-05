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UNLOCKING THE EMOTIONAL BRAIN - Transforming Your Relationships (Book Summary)
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1 view • July 05, 2020
Understanding the coherence underlying all our emotions and our way with which we conduct interactions carries the ability to transform the quality of our relationships. The book cover is boring and the illustrations lacking, but the content has a lot to offer for its length if you are a lover of deep-diving into self-knowledge and relationships.
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Buy the book on Amazon:
https://tinyurl.com/ur3w72p
SUBSCRIBE and FOLLOW BooksInBrief on:
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/bibbitchute
LBRY: https://tinyurl.com/biblbry
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/bibbrighteon
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/bibyoutube
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