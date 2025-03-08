Please Support Our Sponsors!

Will MAHA take Geoengineering Seriously?

With Reinette Senum, former Mayor-turned Founder, Save Our Skies

SaveOurSkies.org

It’s still incredible to Health Freedom advocates that half a dozen state legislatures already have considered various ways to stop the dangerous chemical spraying in the skies. Ms. Senum presented previously on this disturbing trend that obviously is rising in importance - otherwise those state politicians would have continued to ignore the geoengineering.

But is that it? Just a few states banning the pollution of our life sustaining atmosphere and nothing more? The Feds have their hands dirty with chemtrails, too - both from Trump’s first term in which he downgraded EPA aviation-induced cloudiness regulation - AND from Biden’s multi-agency climate mitigation experiments managed by the World Meteorological Assn. No mainstream politician or media outlet has touched this issue, still.

But along came RFK, promising (1) during the campaign to “end chemtrails”. His MAHA Commission aims to replace secrecy with transparency. Trump even directed RFK to stop the spraying - although Trump’s reference, made to the Amish, suggests he was referring indeed to pesticide overuse.

Real people are sick and tired of the constant, daily spraying of humans like bugs. We want it freakin’ stopped, so how do we make MAHA take this seriously?

