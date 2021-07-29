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THE END OF THE WORLD
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32 views • July 29, 2021
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After the Charlie Hebdo Terrorist Attack in Paris, France - will it be possible to finally have an honest conversation about multiculturalism? There has been a call to "Unify the Republic" against terrorism at all costs - but due to the emotional sensitivity of this question - will the challenges of multiculturalism go unspoken? What is really on the line for the planet as a whole?
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After the Charlie Hebdo Terrorist Attack in Paris, France - will it be possible to finally have an honest conversation about multiculturalism? There has been a call to "Unify the Republic" against terrorism at all costs - but due to the emotional sensitivity of this question - will the challenges of multiculturalism go unspoken? What is really on the line for the planet as a whole?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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