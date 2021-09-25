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The Commandments of Jesus Christ
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52 views • September 25, 2021
"My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me." "And when the tempter came to him, he said, If thou be the Son of God, command that these stones be made bread. But he answered and said, It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by EVERY word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God."
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Background music via https://www.FesliyanStudios.com
Go to https://liftupabanner.com for more Bible studies, breakdowns, lessons, eBooks, and more such as this.
Background music via https://www.FesliyanStudios.com
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