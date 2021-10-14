Patrick Wood - CITIZENS FOR FREE SPEECH - Defend the Right Necessary to Defend Our Rights

Censorship and propaganda are proliferating in the world today, from news media to social media to government entities and dark money-associated groups, all wanting to stop critical, free thinking.



It’s become such an issue that Citizens for Free Speech (CFFS), a group that encourages local involvement to exercise free speech rights and to participate in local processes, boards and elections, has decided to sponsor a forum Thursday, September 23, 2021, with four featured speakers who will share ideas on what you can do to maintain your freedoms and defend the corner stones of the First Amendment.



The event is free and open to the public and will air live at 8 p.m. ET. Please RSVP here to reserve your spot.



Along with CFFS founder Patrick Wood, Dr. Mercola, Catherine Austin Fitts and Bill Martinez will speak in 15-minute segments followed by a panel discussion. Wood is the author of multiple books and papers on globalization, technocracy and transhumanism. His first book was banned in 1981.



Fitts served at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development under the Bush administration; she currently is president of Solari Inc. Martinez is a nationally syndicated conservative radio talk show host and an expert on free speech.



Dr. Mercola will talk about Google and its control of what you see when you do a Google search, and how they have deprioritized all Mercola content.



This will be an exciting and informative, free event, so RSVP now to hear this event live September 23, 2021.







SOURCE: Citizens for Free Speech September 8, 2021