Trivium - How Do We Know the Truth Pete Papaherakles with Brian Ruhe

This is my second video with the Godfather- Pete Papaherakles. We talk about defining how to find the truth. Trivium is an ancient Greek term meaning a definitive classical education; it's a curriculum which includes three things:



1) Grammar- taking in the information and understanding it.

2) Logic - Does it make sense? What parts are lies? The Who, What, Where, When and the Why of a situation. The facts. Truth means facts, not opinions.

3) Rhetoric - Wisdom. Once you realize the truth and have come to a rational, logical conclusion, what are you going to do about it? Knowledge without action is useless. It is possible to know the truth. The truth is objectively real. People should have the ability for rational argument. If you argue rationally with someone who gets emotional and upset, then they can't handle the truth.

Another topic at 35:45 is prohibition of alcohol in the US from 1920 - 1932 was caused by the Rockefellers wanting to sell oil for the model-T Ford cars so people couldn't make their own alcohol to run their car. Filmed, Nov. 17, 2017.

At 44:30 we also talk about how society must be lying to us about how the pyramids were built. It was impossible for that ancient Egyptian culture to have built them.

49:00 The Bible is not real history. Wikipedia and most biblical scholars agree that Moses and Abraham never existed.

George Orwell wrote that "he would controls the present controls the past. And he who controls the past controls the future." That is being applied today and has been, throughout our entire lives and for centuries.

I spoke with Pete in Oct. 2022 and asked him to come back on the show. He has been reluctant to get his computer going again after more than a year and has been avoiding email for over a year- taking a long break.

