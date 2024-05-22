Al-Quds Shoots Down EVO MAX 4T Drone in Khan Yunis





Al-Quds Brigades shows scenes of its control of an Israeli “EVO MAX 4T” drone that it shot down in the sky of the city of Khan Yunis. 2024/05/19





