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Global Red Alert: FOIA Docs Confirm Fauci Created Covid-19 “Chimera” Bio-weapon and Lied to Congress - FULL SHOW 9/7/21
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630 views • September 08, 2021
THIS IS AN EMERGENCY BROADCAST – Australia has announced unvaccinated to be permanently locked down in re-education camps! Alex Jones will be joined live on air by Dr. Stella Immanuel to break down the truth about Covid-19 and the Great reset takeover agenda - Tune in and share this link if you want to be free!
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