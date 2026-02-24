BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
DEATH JABS DESTROY CNN REPORTER 100%
1. **Instagram Post by alisyncamerota (July/August 2024)**

   Edited • 74w

   Some very sad personal news to share: my beloved and extraordinary husband Tim passed away on July 27th, two years after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. I cannot imagine any human being soldiering through a devastating diagnosis with more humor, humility and bravery than Tim. He was a phenomenal father, husband, friend and role model and the rest of us are left trying to follow in his footsteps.

   https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DAJkZp5RWzT/


2. **Twitter Post by Alisyn Camerota (May 24, 2021)**

   Hot vax summer!

   3:39 PM · May 24, 2021

   https://x.com/AlisynCamerota/status/1396959014953553923


   *(Linked/Quoted by Randy Rainbow on the same date: "Summer mood. 👇🏻🎀")*


3. **Facebook Post by Alisyn Camerota (January 2021)**

   I’ve idolized Dolly Parton since I was in middle school (please see photo evidence in my stories). Between her voice, her attitude and her help with the vaccine, she’s an angel on earth.

   New Day

   #dollyparton #vaccine #moderna #getvaccinated

   https://www.facebookDOTcom/watch/?v=1359267734443169


4. **Facebook Post by Alisyn Camerota (January-March 2021)**

   Watch John Berman and Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s response to hearing where I am in the vaccine line.

   You can calculate where you might be here: https://www.nytimesDOTcom/.../covid-19-vaccine-timeline.html

   https://www.facebookDOTcom/watch/?v=1090669598036203


5. **Facebook Post by Alisyn Camerota (December 2020)**

   Really trying to get a jump on Christmas cards this year (I often send them in time for New Year’s). I’m a nostalgic person by nature and usually resist the passing of time but 2020 has temporarily cured me of trying to cling to the past. A fresh year with a vaccine will be a dream.

   https://www.facebookDOTcom/AlisynCamerota/posts/pfbid02MHNJkJfGPmRLK5kRFSuGVyV5zrkZhXAAEA5AWsWpYSwVx3LcB35GuNbrQhjgV6dfl

cancervaccinevaccinatedalisyn camerotamodernapancreatic cancerdolly partonalisyn camerota cnnstage 4 pancreatic cancer
