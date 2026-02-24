DEATH JABS DESTROY CNN REPORTER 100%

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1. **Instagram Post by alisyncamerota (July/August 2024)**
Edited • 74w
Some very sad personal news to share: my beloved and extraordinary husband Tim passed away on July 27th, two years after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. I cannot imagine any human being soldiering through a devastating diagnosis with more humor, humility and bravery than Tim. He was a phenomenal father, husband, friend and role model and the rest of us are left trying to follow in his footsteps.
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DAJkZp5RWzT/
2. **Twitter Post by Alisyn Camerota (May 24, 2021)**
Hot vax summer!
3:39 PM · May 24, 2021
https://x.com/AlisynCamerota/status/1396959014953553923
*(Linked/Quoted by Randy Rainbow on the same date: "Summer mood. 👇🏻🎀")*
3. **Facebook Post by Alisyn Camerota (January 2021)**
I’ve idolized Dolly Parton since I was in middle school (please see photo evidence in my stories). Between her voice, her attitude and her help with the vaccine, she’s an angel on earth.
New Day
#dollyparton #vaccine #moderna #getvaccinated
https://www.facebookDOTcom/watch/?v=1359267734443169
4. **Facebook Post by Alisyn Camerota (January-March 2021)**
Watch John Berman and Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s response to hearing where I am in the vaccine line.
You can calculate where you might be here: https://www.nytimesDOTcom/.../covid-19-vaccine-timeline.html
https://www.facebookDOTcom/watch/?v=1090669598036203
5. **Facebook Post by Alisyn Camerota (December 2020)**
Really trying to get a jump on Christmas cards this year (I often send them in time for New Year’s). I’m a nostalgic person by nature and usually resist the passing of time but 2020 has temporarily cured me of trying to cling to the past. A fresh year with a vaccine will be a dream.
https://www.facebookDOTcom/AlisynCamerota/posts/pfbid02MHNJkJfGPmRLK5kRFSuGVyV5zrkZhXAAEA5AWsWpYSwVx3LcB35GuNbrQhjgV6dfl