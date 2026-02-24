DEATH JABS DESTROY CNN REPORTER 100%

1. **Instagram Post by alisyncamerota (July/August 2024)**

Some very sad personal news to share: my beloved and extraordinary husband Tim passed away on July 27th, two years after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. I cannot imagine any human being soldiering through a devastating diagnosis with more humor, humility and bravery than Tim. He was a phenomenal father, husband, friend and role model and the rest of us are left trying to follow in his footsteps.

2. **Twitter Post by Alisyn Camerota (May 24, 2021)**

Hot vax summer!

3:39 PM · May 24, 2021

3. **Facebook Post by Alisyn Camerota (January 2021)**

I’ve idolized Dolly Parton since I was in middle school (please see photo evidence in my stories). Between her voice, her attitude and her help with the vaccine, she’s an angel on earth.

4. **Facebook Post by Alisyn Camerota (January-March 2021)**

Watch John Berman and Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s response to hearing where I am in the vaccine line.

5. **Facebook Post by Alisyn Camerota (December 2020)**

Really trying to get a jump on Christmas cards this year (I often send them in time for New Year’s). I’m a nostalgic person by nature and usually resist the passing of time but 2020 has temporarily cured me of trying to cling to the past. A fresh year with a vaccine will be a dream.

