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President Trump Gets HUGE Welcome from HUNDREDS of Patriotic Florida Boaters
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24 views • May 29, 2020
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Joe Hoft from The Gateway Pundit reports, From canoes to yachts, over 500 boats decorated with U.S. and Trump 2020 flags navigated Collier County waters Saturday in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection. Boaters departed after 10 a.m. from the City Dock in Naples to a recording of the song “God Bless the USA” and the national anthem.

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