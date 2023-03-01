Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 2.28.2023 BOOTS on Hobbs, Dewine, Palestine, Saudi Money to Ukraine, Brazil push for JaBS, PRAY!
49 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

LT of And We Know


Feb 28, 2023


Record Night Vision in 4k w/ These Binoculars!!

Click Here --> http://www.nightwatchpro.com

Get Up To 60% OFF Clicking The Link Above^^^

————————————a

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

—————————————

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk


*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————


WATCH: Ukrainian drone pilot commit war crimes against civilians. https://t.me/RatchetTruth/60019


Kissinger speech https://t.me/RatchetTruth/60013


East Palestine residents’ shock illnesses after derailment! 😱😳🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/33642


The Kyev parade continues, this time it’s Yellen. I guess they all want to make sure the money landering operation is going according to plan. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/33660


Lula launched a Covid vaxx campaign... in 2023! https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/36149


Ivermectin: The Untold Story of a 'Miracle Drug' https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/3281


Bill Gates lamented the collapse of their vaccine passport plan as he claimed that it was "sad" that Omicron provided natural immunity for the sheep, thus removing all pretext for their totalitarian passports. https://t.me/PepeMatter/14642


Petr Bystron, AfD member of the Bundestag, and member of the Foreign Affairs Committee: https://t.me/faithtruthhistory/4441


Unbelievable propaganda on American Idol last night… https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12710


[email protected]: “Nobody is pushing this war more than Nuland” https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6604


———————————————


*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/


➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/


➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow


➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/


➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2b9pqc-2.28.23-boots-on-hobbs-dewine-palestine-saudi-money-to-ukraine-brazil-push-.html


Keywords
current eventsnewsvaccinechristianpalestineukrainebrazilwaking uppraystormjabshotinoculationinjectioncoviddewineltand we knowexposing evildied suddenlyhobbssaudi money

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket