© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No Mr. Biden, Russia's Back Isn't "Against the Wall"
Follow
10
Share
Report
1168 views • March 25, 2022
Chemicals weapons will NOT be used by Russia. The US is once again accusing its adversaries of preparing to use “chemical weapons” after a string of notorious lies formulated to justify decades of American wars of aggression around the globe.
However, even the US military itself admits that chemical weapons are far less capable than many think and conventional weapons are by far more effective - meaning Russia has no reason whatsoever to use these types of weapons when it has an overabundance of conventional weapons at its disposal.
While the US claims Russia is seeking to use chemical weapons because its “back is against the wall,” this is also not true. Russia’s military operations in Ukraine are similar to those it assisted Syria in conducting in the retaking of major Syrian cities from 2015 onward.
These are videos made 3 times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday) published first for Platinum Sponsors and above as well as for supporters on “Buy Me a Coffee,” then made public later on in the week. Thank you for your support and making this work possible!
Mirrored from: The New Atlas (journalist and researcher) at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtCOCHeqFmc (Give this TRUTHER a follow!)
Don't forget to 'Like' and 'Subscribe' my fellow truth seekers!!
However, even the US military itself admits that chemical weapons are far less capable than many think and conventional weapons are by far more effective - meaning Russia has no reason whatsoever to use these types of weapons when it has an overabundance of conventional weapons at its disposal.
While the US claims Russia is seeking to use chemical weapons because its “back is against the wall,” this is also not true. Russia’s military operations in Ukraine are similar to those it assisted Syria in conducting in the retaking of major Syrian cities from 2015 onward.
These are videos made 3 times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday) published first for Platinum Sponsors and above as well as for supporters on “Buy Me a Coffee,” then made public later on in the week. Thank you for your support and making this work possible!
Mirrored from: The New Atlas (journalist and researcher) at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtCOCHeqFmc (Give this TRUTHER a follow!)
Don't forget to 'Like' and 'Subscribe' my fellow truth seekers!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.