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Quebec is now under the equivalent of COVID 'martial law' - No one is allowed on the streets after 8pm till 5am
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160 views • January 11, 2021
Gateway Pundit - 10 Jan 2021
MARTIAL LAW: The province of Quebec, Canada is now under police rule. Every night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. no-one is allowed onto the streets. Police cars are driving through neighborhoods, sirens blaring, scanning for dissidents to arrest. $6,000 fines - enough to destroy families
MARTIAL LAW: The province of Quebec, Canada is now under police rule. Every night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. no-one is allowed onto the streets. Police cars are driving through neighborhoods, sirens blaring, scanning for dissidents to arrest. $6,000 fines - enough to destroy families
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