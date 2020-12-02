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The Truth About COVID-19 Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi
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561 views • December 02, 2020
The Truth About COVID-19 Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi
Professor Bhakdi is a Thai-German specialist in microbiology and co-author of the book, "Corona, False Alarm?: Facts and Figures." TOPICS - PCR test meaningless, inappropriate as diagnostic tool - masks: no efficacy, psychologically harmful, esp. in children - the transmission myth of this "virus" - covid vaccines dangerous, esp. the mRNA - severe autoimmune response, death - 5 of 10,000 people die as a result of
covid - there is no pandemic - what's the real purpose of lockdowns? -
inhumane governmental measures worldwide.
source
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7XjXUGAvb0ZR/
Professor Bhakdi is a Thai-German specialist in microbiology and co-author of the book, "Corona, False Alarm?: Facts and Figures." TOPICS - PCR test meaningless, inappropriate as diagnostic tool - masks: no efficacy, psychologically harmful, esp. in children - the transmission myth of this "virus" - covid vaccines dangerous, esp. the mRNA - severe autoimmune response, death - 5 of 10,000 people die as a result of
covid - there is no pandemic - what's the real purpose of lockdowns? -
inhumane governmental measures worldwide.
source
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7XjXUGAvb0ZR/
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