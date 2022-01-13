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X22 Report A 01. 12. 22.
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40 views • January 13, 2022
Ep. 2675a - [CB] Panic, Congressman Puts Everything In Motion, Digital Gold
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Inflation is now picking up and the people are seeing the dollars decline in value. Store shelves are empty and people understand that the economy should not be headed in this direction. [CB] panicking over Crypto, they are pushing to keep people away from alternative currencies. Congressman introduces bill to ban CBDC.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
Inflation is now picking up and the people are seeing the dollars decline in value. Store shelves are empty and people understand that the economy should not be headed in this direction. [CB] panicking over Crypto, they are pushing to keep people away from alternative currencies. Congressman introduces bill to ban CBDC.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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