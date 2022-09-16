A Republic. If You Can Keep It.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the first “Constitution Day” - September 17, 1787 - Benjamin Franklin had a pretty dire warning and prediction that went far beyond his more famous quote of “if you can keep it.”
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: Sept 16, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211