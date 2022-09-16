A Republic. If You Can Keep It.

On the first “Constitution Day” - September 17, 1787 - Benjamin Franklin had a pretty dire warning and prediction that went far beyond his more famous quote of “if you can keep it.”
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: Sept 16, 2022
