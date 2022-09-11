Sunday 9 11 Plymouth Word From The Lord

Because we don't know what, where, how, why, we come from, Where we Started, what we were freed from by God Almighty we are now in a worse state of tyranny.

America needed to know for sound mindedness, happiness, security and safety! For our countries Freedom. For The Salvation of The Republic, For the Love of God and Liberty. To secure your rights, Life and freedom from tyranny, evil forces, dictatorship. In order to go forward you must know where you started.

A Monument that our Tyrannical Government, The Media, the churches, did not take down, and did not destroy but have completely kept it hidden from the Public for a Hundred Years.

Throughout the Old Testament Men made Monuments and Pillars. The importance of men looking back on the ancient paths and remembering the right way, the good way of living. Remembering helps build our Faith and renew our internal and eternal covenant with God and each other. Look upon the very Acts, teachings, commandments, miracles, love and Salvation of Jehovah, God, Jesus Christ.

Jesus said, "Do this in remembrance of me" At the last supper.

In extreme love and gratitude this Monument was also erected in the 1800's to help America Remember God. Our

Liberty only comes from Faith in God and having a transformation by God and are reconciled to a relationship with God through Jesus Christ. As individuals, but more importantly united together under God's Covenant with men. The Covenant.

Plymouth, Massachusetts

Lives Transformation from sinner to Saint.

National Monument to the Forefathers

To the Pilgrims who landed in 1620.

The first Biblical reference to memorial stones comes in Genesis 28: 10-22, when Jacob set a pillar in Bethel to commemorate a powerful vision of God that he experienced while sleeping there. The experience was so striking that Jacob felt that it must be commemorated, so he erected the stone upon which he slept.





The Covenant Restoring the Ancient Paths

https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-covenant-restoring-the-ancient-paths/

