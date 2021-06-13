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EXCLUSIVE: LAST LINE OF DEFENSE AGAINST TYRANNICAL GOVERNMENT? - SHERIFF MACK SPEAKS OUT!
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590 views • June 13, 2021
World Alternative Media


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Josh Sigurdson talks with Sheriff Richard Mack, former sheriff of Graham County, Arizona (also known as "The Constitutional Sheriff") about the rise of the most tyrannical governing in human history and how sheriffs could be one of the last lines of defense against Federal, state and municipal governments (as well as banks) enforcing insane mandates such as muzzles and jab passports.
During the interview, Sheriff Mack talks about what he would do alongside many sheriffs who are members of CSPOA (Constitutional Sheriffs & Peace Officers Association) if we saw door to door enforcement, banks enforcing the jab passports and further restrictions of the most basic or even unattended individual liberties. Would sheriffs stand with freedom cell operations? What about those who wish to declare themselves separate from the federal government and create autonomous sovereign communities?
Sheriff Mack is a very interesting person who continues to work hard and speak out regularly.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

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Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
childrenmaskinjectioncovid-19speaks outworld alternative mediavaccine passport
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