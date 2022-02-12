© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOW THEY ARE GONG TO CONTROL WHAT YOU EAT BY 2022. THIS WILL SHOCK YOU. IT IS IN PLAY RIGHT NOW
Follow
4
Share
Report
183 views • February 12, 2022
And you can bet the Ponderosa they are going to do it. And it won't be long now. We need to start hanging these bastards that are doing this. Source: The Prophecy Club. You can watch the move Soylent Green Here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/244uCTngj2Uu/
If you like this video you may also like some of these. Something is alive in the vaccine!, Blood Clots and other Blood issues, vaccine exempted groups, zombie mice, FEMA guillotines, DUMBS, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, Adverse reactions and more:
Never before seen: Blood Doctor reveals HORRIFIC FINDINGS after examining vials - HEADS UP!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1O8Mcr5v6oPl/
Post COVID-19 Injections: The Dead Don't Speak, but Those with Crippling Injuries Issue Warnings
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jb238XNX0ehs/
CLONES: NEW HYPER FLESH CGI MASK TURNS CYBORGS INTO SHAPE SHIFTERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qhTe9lmB5cjV/
THIS IS IN THE VACCINES - The Undying Hydra: A Mini-Monster That Clones Itself. Has Neurotoxins?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Chc78UMlbOom/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
Self Aware Creature IN THE VACCINE EXPOSED UNDER A MICROSCOPE. IT'S ALIVE! - Stew Peters
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mHk759TxSwr0/
The groups that have been exempted from getting the vaccine: THIS WILL ASTOUND YOU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DxnDakZsoO1j/
They are shutting it down. Cargo ships, supply lines, firing people causing staffing shortages
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IMgx2YqmMDnX/
Mice Turned Into Zombie Killing Machines With Lasers. 5G? Graphene Oxide? The vaccinated?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gw4nE9jqSYqr/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
The Deep Underground Military Complex called "Raven Rock Mountain Complex" Site R and much more.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7nchtcpuROcT/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies) from La Quinta Columna
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
Doubles, Clones, Actors, Transvestites Hiding in Plain Sight, Holographic or CGI
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VHPyi0qxnT3E/
Graphene Oxide is the black goo. It is about getting this into your body.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mMWiyH2g7dhs/
FEMA’s Billing Code for Death by Guillotine is ICD 9 E 97 It is the code for "legal execution"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6YODaQxVW3h/
The vaccinated pandemic baby. Genetically Modified Humans. Quite different. Look at the eyes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kVRrnds8tglp/
Black Eyed Kids, Transhumanism, Gates & Epstein Baby Ranch, Pandemic Babies
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VKIfwruLUus/
4th grade level school book about touching and sucking each others D*cks. Yes in schools.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/75q5WF3OZaf0/
The Coming Satanic Age is Here
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sx02lOxYIx9c/
A comparison. Parents need to wake up. Your child. Your child on the covid vaccine. Questions? https://www.bitchute.com/video/fqD9Z3TQkFOv/
How to Save Your Loved One from COVID "Fauci Protocol" at the Hospital
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U7t0UmlOFy8U/
THEY WANT TO TORTURE AND MURDER - ZOMBIFICATION OF THE VACCINATED? - A FATE WORSE THAN DEATH?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BXuwXArj3iTP/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/244uCTngj2Uu/
If you like this video you may also like some of these. Something is alive in the vaccine!, Blood Clots and other Blood issues, vaccine exempted groups, zombie mice, FEMA guillotines, DUMBS, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, Adverse reactions and more:
Never before seen: Blood Doctor reveals HORRIFIC FINDINGS after examining vials - HEADS UP!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1O8Mcr5v6oPl/
Post COVID-19 Injections: The Dead Don't Speak, but Those with Crippling Injuries Issue Warnings
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jb238XNX0ehs/
CLONES: NEW HYPER FLESH CGI MASK TURNS CYBORGS INTO SHAPE SHIFTERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qhTe9lmB5cjV/
THIS IS IN THE VACCINES - The Undying Hydra: A Mini-Monster That Clones Itself. Has Neurotoxins?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Chc78UMlbOom/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
Self Aware Creature IN THE VACCINE EXPOSED UNDER A MICROSCOPE. IT'S ALIVE! - Stew Peters
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mHk759TxSwr0/
The groups that have been exempted from getting the vaccine: THIS WILL ASTOUND YOU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DxnDakZsoO1j/
They are shutting it down. Cargo ships, supply lines, firing people causing staffing shortages
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IMgx2YqmMDnX/
Mice Turned Into Zombie Killing Machines With Lasers. 5G? Graphene Oxide? The vaccinated?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gw4nE9jqSYqr/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
The Deep Underground Military Complex called "Raven Rock Mountain Complex" Site R and much more.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7nchtcpuROcT/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies) from La Quinta Columna
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
Doubles, Clones, Actors, Transvestites Hiding in Plain Sight, Holographic or CGI
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VHPyi0qxnT3E/
Graphene Oxide is the black goo. It is about getting this into your body.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mMWiyH2g7dhs/
FEMA’s Billing Code for Death by Guillotine is ICD 9 E 97 It is the code for "legal execution"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6YODaQxVW3h/
The vaccinated pandemic baby. Genetically Modified Humans. Quite different. Look at the eyes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kVRrnds8tglp/
Black Eyed Kids, Transhumanism, Gates & Epstein Baby Ranch, Pandemic Babies
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VKIfwruLUus/
4th grade level school book about touching and sucking each others D*cks. Yes in schools.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/75q5WF3OZaf0/
The Coming Satanic Age is Here
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sx02lOxYIx9c/
A comparison. Parents need to wake up. Your child. Your child on the covid vaccine. Questions? https://www.bitchute.com/video/fqD9Z3TQkFOv/
How to Save Your Loved One from COVID "Fauci Protocol" at the Hospital
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U7t0UmlOFy8U/
THEY WANT TO TORTURE AND MURDER - ZOMBIFICATION OF THE VACCINATED? - A FATE WORSE THAN DEATH?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BXuwXArj3iTP/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.