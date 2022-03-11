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BANNED ON YT President Trumps Interview with FULL SEND
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121 views • March 11, 2022
Big Tech is providing free advertisement again, thanks guys! This will only pump up the number of views across the internet... But eh, Big Tech was never known for their discernment nor wisdom
President Trump talks about many topics for the first time as well as providing more insight for several other topics - the war and civil war in Ukraine, COVID, China, Obama, Clintons, Bidens, WWIII, Putin, Joe Rogan...
President Trump talks about many topics for the first time as well as providing more insight for several other topics - the war and civil war in Ukraine, COVID, China, Obama, Clintons, Bidens, WWIII, Putin, Joe Rogan...
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