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Banned on FB & YT Removed Video For Harassing Joe Biden? o_O
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374 views • September 06, 2021
Youtube banned me for... Harassing and/or cyberbullying Joe Biden?! How is that even possible?!!!!
Is this an indication that all censorship will be based on pandering to Joe Biden as if everything is offensive to him?
FB post of video I got banned for:- https://www.facebook.com/groups/ODOUK/permalink/1198603387273603
YT video removed:- https://t.me/DigitalNukes/296
FLAT OUT TRUTH FB group:- https://www.facebook.com/groups/2332990440259307
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Last Banned YT Channel:- https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA
'Think Again' YT Channel (Still viewable):- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA
Brighteon:- https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bigusdigus
BitChute:- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/E0MuWc7zWkDy/
Odysee:- https://odysee.com/@TheEnglishConspiracyChannel:3
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**If you use Facebook, please consider joining the 'FLAT OUT TRUTH' group:- https://www.facebook.com/groups/2332990440259307
Gab:- https://gab.com/TheEnglishConspiracyChannel
Our Facebook:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
Is this an indication that all censorship will be based on pandering to Joe Biden as if everything is offensive to him?
FB post of video I got banned for:- https://www.facebook.com/groups/ODOUK/permalink/1198603387273603
YT video removed:- https://t.me/DigitalNukes/296
FLAT OUT TRUTH FB group:- https://www.facebook.com/groups/2332990440259307
----------
Last Banned YT Channel:- https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA
'Think Again' YT Channel (Still viewable):- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA
Brighteon:- https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bigusdigus
BitChute:- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/E0MuWc7zWkDy/
Odysee:- https://odysee.com/@TheEnglishConspiracyChannel:3
----------
**If you use Facebook, please consider joining the 'FLAT OUT TRUTH' group:- https://www.facebook.com/groups/2332990440259307
Gab:- https://gab.com/TheEnglishConspiracyChannel
Our Facebook:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
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