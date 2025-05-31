BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Craigslist Cocktail Caper and Garden Hoe Attack: Florida’s Wildest Stories
Palm and Pine Podcast
Palm and Pine Podcast
Buckle up for a wild ride with the Boys of Old Florida as they dive into the zaniest Florida Man and Woman headlines! Kick off with a mind-bending riddle for puzzle fans, then join Professor Barlow as he unravels a hilarious Craigslist duo’s scheme to craft the ultimate Florida cocktail mix—foiled by a savvy Sheriff’s sting. Next, brace for a jaw-dropping tale of a garden hoe attack that sent a man to the hospital after a date turned disastrous.


Introduction by Butch Faulkner. Music created on SUNO AI.

Support the Podcast at:

https://buymeacoffee.com/palmandpine

How to make cane syrup: a brief guide

Print, only $14 plus shipping

https://www.lulu.com/shop/douglas-barlow/processing-sugarcane-juice-into-syrup-a-brief-guide/paperback/product-e749r5k.html?page=1&pageSize=4

Electronic, only $13

https://www.lulu.com/shop/douglas-barlow/processing-sugarcane-juice-into-syrup-a-brief-guide/ebook/product-656mrvn.html?page=1&pageSize=4



comedy florida humor true crime
