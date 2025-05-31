Craigslist Cocktail Caper and Garden Hoe Attack: Florida’s Wildest Stories

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Buckle up for a wild ride with the Boys of Old Florida as they dive into the zaniest Florida Man and Woman headlines! Kick off with a mind-bending riddle for puzzle fans, then join Professor Barlow as he unravels a hilarious Craigslist duo’s scheme to craft the ultimate Florida cocktail mix—foiled by a savvy Sheriff’s sting. Next, brace for a jaw-dropping tale of a garden hoe attack that sent a man to the hospital after a date turned disastrous.
Introduction by Butch Faulkner. Music created on SUNO AI.
Support the Podcast at:
https://buymeacoffee.com/palmandpine
How to make cane syrup: a brief guide
Print, only $14 plus shipping
https://www.lulu.com/shop/douglas-barlow/processing-sugarcane-juice-into-syrup-a-brief-guide/paperback/product-e749r5k.html?page=1&pageSize=4
Electronic, only $13
https://www.lulu.com/shop/douglas-barlow/processing-sugarcane-juice-into-syrup-a-brief-guide/ebook/product-656mrvn.html?page=1&pageSize=4