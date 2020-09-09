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The Savage Nation with Michael Savage Podcast 9/9/2020
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40 views • September 10, 2020
The Savage Nation with Michael Savage Podcast 9/9/2020
Washington Post's Bob Woodward releases audio of Trump, claims the President lied to the American people about the severity of Covid; Thick wildfire smoke blocks sun, turns Bay Area sky orange; Fires in California make the sky look like we lost a nuclear war; Can we still save America? What are we saving? What is Trump promising that Biden isn't? Al Sharpton says ‘latte liberals’ want to defund the police; Left Mobilizes for ‘Mass Public Unrest,’ ‘Political Apocalypse’ Expected If Biden Loses; Why does FBI and others not take out Antifa and BLM? Pyrotechnic device at gender-reveal party causes California wildfire; University of Rhode Island to remove murals commemorating WWII veterans for lack of diversity; Savage interview with Breitbart; Sneak peak of Our Fight for America
http://www.michaelsavage.com
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Washington Post's Bob Woodward releases audio of Trump, claims the President lied to the American people about the severity of Covid; Thick wildfire smoke blocks sun, turns Bay Area sky orange; Fires in California make the sky look like we lost a nuclear war; Can we still save America? What are we saving? What is Trump promising that Biden isn't? Al Sharpton says ‘latte liberals’ want to defund the police; Left Mobilizes for ‘Mass Public Unrest,’ ‘Political Apocalypse’ Expected If Biden Loses; Why does FBI and others not take out Antifa and BLM? Pyrotechnic device at gender-reveal party causes California wildfire; University of Rhode Island to remove murals commemorating WWII veterans for lack of diversity; Savage interview with Breitbart; Sneak peak of Our Fight for America
http://www.michaelsavage.com
Our Sponsor:
Health Ranger Store
hrstore.freeterran.com
……………………………………………………………………………………
FreeTerran.com - Free Speech Social Networking Platform. - Share Your Contents & Speak Freely!!!
……………………………………………………………………………………
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