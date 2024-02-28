Create New Account
The UK’s Most Dangerous Neighbourhoods 🇬🇧
The UK’s most dangerous neighbourhoods 🇬🇧 myself and @baldandbankrupt firstly visited Horden a seaside town in north east England which has been compared to North Korea! The entire town was completely boarded up and derelict!

Then we headed to Birmingham to the notorious streets of Soho Road which has one of the highest crime rates in the UK. This is how it went…

Mirrored - Backpacker Ben

ukbritaincontrolled demolitiondecay

