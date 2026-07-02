You've Questioned Everything... Now Who's Writing Your Life? | Ole Dammegard & Bassam Younes

Most truth seekers spend years questioning the world around them.

The media.

Governments.

Health.

History.

The financial system.

But what if the next stage of awakening isn't about uncovering more external truths...

What if it's about discovering who—or what—is really writing your life?

In this fascinating conversation, I sit down with Ole Dammegard and Bassam Younes to explore one of the most important questions any of us can ask:

If you don't author your destiny... will your past continue to write it for you?

Together we explore:

✅ Why knowing the truth isn't always enough

✅ Why so many intelligent, awake people still feel stuck

✅ The difference between the mind and the heart

✅ Childhood programming and subconscious patterns

✅ Why awareness alone doesn't create transformation

✅ How to begin creating your future instead of repeating your past

Whether you've been on the truth journey for years or you're simply searching for greater clarity, purpose and freedom, this conversation may change the way you see yourself forever.

👇 I'd genuinely love to know your thoughts.

What's the biggest insight you took from this conversation?





🔹 Connect with Bassam Younes

https://www.youvolve.com.au/home

🔹 Connect with Ole Dammegard

https://lightonconspiracies.com/





Source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1KP7e9zFbEc