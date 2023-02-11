2023-2-11 the sowers song by andrew peterson - 150







As the rain and the snow fall, down from the sky

And they don't return but they water the earth and they bring forth life;

Giving seed to the sower, bread for the hungry,

So shall the word of the Lord be with a sound like thunder!

And it will not return, it will not return void!



We shall be led in peace, and go out with joy!

And the hills before us, will raise their voices!

And the trees of the field will clap their hands! as the land rejoices!!!

And instead of the thorn now...the cypress towers!!!

And instead of the briar...the myrtle blooms with a thousand flowers!!!

And it will make a name! it will make a name for our God!

A sign everlasting! that will never be cut off!

As the earth brings forth sprouts from the seed,

What is sown in the garden grows into a mighty tree!

So the Lord plants justice, justice and praise,

To rise before the nations till the end of days!





It will not return, it will not return void...

We shall be led in peace, and go out with joy...











Thank you andrew peterson for such a wonderful and encouraging song.













