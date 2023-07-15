Greg Reese of Banned Video Believes that Unknowingly the Good People of Angel Studios (Sound Of Freedom) May Have Fallen Into a Pedophile Rabbit Hole...

🔆 Angel Studios Directing People to Clinton-Podesta NGOs

Many good-hearted people have strong emotions about the environment. And their emotions are so strong that they have been manipulated by a corrupt government to castrate themselves and castrate their own children to save the Earth from climate change. This should teach us something about our emotions. They can blind us from logic and reason. And we all have them.





This report is not a critique of the film, the Sound of Freedom. I saw this film and I appreciate that it is bringing awareness to a subject that I personally have very strong emotions about. This report is about a clear red flag that people should be aware of so that we don’t allow our emotions to blind us from logic and reason.





The Clintons, the Podestas, and their friends are demonstrably involved in the criminal side of child sex trafficking. If this is news to you I recommend my report from 2019; Are the Clintons Involved in Human Trafficking? Which is based on the well-researched article by Corey Digs. And it is this group who manages and runs Polaris, the ICMEC, and the NCMEC. And these are the same groups that Angel Studios, producers of the Sound of Freedom, are directing people to as a way to combat child trafficking...



Read / Watch 👉🔗📺 https://banned.video/watch?id=64b1631bc31445217de49395