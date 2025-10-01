Healing For The Fractured Soul 40: When Sadness Turns To Anger & How Neither Bring Healing

God is a God of justice, but when a soul or heart is damaged, justice can seem a far way off. Many of us hold onto harmful emotions because we know we were wronged and justice was never served. Sadness can lead to a feeling of helplessness, which can then lead to either passivism, nihilism, or unhelpful anger. How can we be free from negative emotions after being wronged while at the same time holding those accountable who have wronged us? Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-40/

*NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store has added 4 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Vocl: https://vocl.com/profile/127228

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%