The Food Processing Plant Masterlist (2021-2022)

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reallygraceful
Jun 27, 2022
A masterlist of food processing plant events and oddities from 2021-2022 EVERYONE WATCHING THIS IS CAPABLE OF DISCERNMENT I did not include the 90+ item list that has been circulating on social media because some of the dates on it are FALSE...a lot of it is correct but we can't have that. Please consider supporting my channel on Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful Subscribe to my backup channel: http://bit.ly/reallygracefulsecondcha... Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/reallygraceful/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reallygraceful Twitter: https://twitter.com/reallygraceful Instagram: http://instagram.com/reallygraceful Gab: https://gab.com/reallygracefulShow less