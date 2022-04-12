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Shanghai: Residents beaten up by healthcare workers
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133 views • April 12, 2022
WION, April 5, 2022
China's latest Wuhan virus outbreak has led to chaos. In Shanghai, residents are being beaten up and forced into centralised quarantines. Palki Sharma Upadhyay brings you 5 videos that expose the truth about China's Zero Covid strategy.
China's latest Wuhan virus outbreak has led to chaos. In Shanghai, residents are being beaten up and forced into centralised quarantines. Palki Sharma Upadhyay brings you 5 videos that expose the truth about China's Zero Covid strategy.
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