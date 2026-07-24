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THE DESTINY OF THE HUMAN RACE Part 3: The Fate of Humans
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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Every human has a physical body formed from the dust of the earth, which is inhabited by a soul and a spirit; the latter is only capable of communion with God. The body serves as a vehicle, while the soul is the conscious person who thinks, feels, and makes moral choices. The soul is the true person. The body perishes with physical death, but the soul is eternal and proceeds to heaven or hell. Sin originates in the soul and immoral actions on earth condition it toward corruption instead of righteousness.

Adam and Eve were created in the image of God, but their spirits died when they sinned, and their corrupted nature passed to the rest of humanity, hence the need to be born again. Salvation is repentance from sin and faith in Jesus Christ, through which the spirit is born again and the soul is reconciled to God. The Son of God as Creator and Redeemer, outlines God’s eternal laws governing human existence, and contrasts the final outcomes for believers and unbelievers.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2026/RLJ-2050.pdf

RLJ-2050 -- JANUARY 18, 2026

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

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Keywords
salvationborn againredeemerimage of godfaith in jesus christsoul and spiritsoul is eternalhe soul is reconciled to god
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